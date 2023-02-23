Previous
In flight by kmccoy
24 / 365

In flight

I’m not sure if it is time for spring, but this juniper tree has berries, covering it, the robins love it.
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

Kirstin

@kmccoy
6% complete

