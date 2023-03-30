Previous
Let's Play by kmccoy
Let's Play

I am waiting for my kids to get out of school. Its cold, and the storms just keep coming not allowing the fields to be used. I'm learning. I know its not great, but I think I'm doing better now.
30th March 2023 30th Mar 23

Kirstin

@kmccoy
David
Well done Kirstin
March 31st, 2023  
Kirstin
@killeen Thanks! That means a lot. I think I'm starting to figure this out!
March 31st, 2023  
