Driving home by kmccoy
39 / 365

Driving home

We woke up to this. Beautiful morning, icy roads, late start for school. Mixed blessings about feeling that this is supposed to be spring. I feel like it goes on forever.
5th April 2023 5th Apr 23

Kirstin

@kmccoy
