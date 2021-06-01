Previous
Soap Root Lilies by krissers
34 / 365

Soap Root Lilies

So beautiful to see them blooming. Short hike today -- exhausting week. Pine Tree to Laurel Canyon trail.
1st June 2021 1st Jun 21

Kristina

@krissers
