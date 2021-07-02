Previous
Next
Friday by krissers
66 / 365

Friday

Saw Elizabeth, Katie, and Shavonne for burgers/impossible burgers at Zut's. Celebrated that it was Friday. (Finished the painting on Monday.)
2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

Kristina

@krissers
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise