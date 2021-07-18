Previous
Next
Skittles in the Tree by krissers
82 / 365

Skittles in the Tree

Lunch at grandparents, visited Aunt Jill at Jeff and Zoe's, went to a BBQ at Trevor's and felt pre-pandemic. Also caught this photo of Skittles stuck in our tree out front.
18th July 2021 18th Jul 21

Kristina

@krissers
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise