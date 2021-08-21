Previous
Lake Anza by krissers
116 / 365

Lake Anza

Filled with algae. Saw a great blue heron. Went to my art studio and ate Japanese black curry.
21st August 2021 21st Aug 21

Kristina

@krissers
