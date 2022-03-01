Previous
Triangle by krissers
305 / 365

Triangle

Beautiful sunset on this walk. Dark on the last leg of the triangle. Ran from mosquitos. Simon had book club.
1st March 2022 1st Mar 22

Kristina

@krissers
83% complete

