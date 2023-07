20230726-OM_074561-Edit_365

After yesterday's miserable failure at capturing an acceptable image, today I have a plethora of wonderful photos, Bugs & Squirrels galore. I have to say that having a Squirrel recognise and come running across the grass to me was a singular pleasure. Unfortunately I can only post one photo. That honour will have to go to a thrilling new insect capture to add to my collection, a Conops flavipes.