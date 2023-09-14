Previous
20230914-OM_086468-Edit_365 by krysko
20230914-OM_086468-Edit_365

Watched this male spider hesitantly court this female for over 20 minutes before I had to leave. I'll try to revisit tomorrow and see if he survived the encounter.
14th September 2023

P. J. Krysko

@krysko
Retired & still living in Keighley, West Yorkshire. If you want to know more just ask.
