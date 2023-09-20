Previous
20230920-OM_087137-Edit_365 by krysko
143 / 365

20230920-OM_087137-Edit_365

Squirrel of the day. [Konica Hexanon 55mm/f1.7]
20th September 2023 20th Sep 23

P. J. Krysko

@krysko
Retired & still living in Keighley, West Yorkshire. If you want to know more just ask.
39% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise