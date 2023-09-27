Sign up
150 / 365
20230925-OM_087817-Edit_365
The pole dancing Wasp. At first I thought it was stuck but the more I watched I could see it move about freely, it just kept circling the top of the twig, sticking out one leg then another, around and around.
27th September 2023
27th Sep 23
P. J. Krysko
@krysko
Retired & still living in Keighley, West Yorkshire. If you want to know more just ask.
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
25th September 2023 4:26pm
