20230925-OM_087817-Edit_365

The pole dancing Wasp. At first I thought it was stuck but the more I watched I could see it move about freely, it just kept circling the top of the twig, sticking out one leg then another, around and around.
27th September 2023 27th Sep 23

P. J. Krysko

@krysko
Retired & still living in Keighley, West Yorkshire. If you want to know more just ask.
