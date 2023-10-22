Sign up
175 / 365
20231022-OM_091004-Edit_365
22nd October 2023
22nd Oct 23
2
2
P. J. Krysko
@krysko
Retired & still living in Keighley, West Yorkshire. If you want to know more just ask.
175
photos
10
followers
14
following
47% complete
175
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
365
E-M1MarkII
22nd October 2023 4:10pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
spider
,
orb spider
Junan Heath
ace
Fantastic close up!
October 22nd, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
sensational!
October 22nd, 2023
