Previous
20231105-OM_091817-Edit_365 by krysko
190 / 365

20231105-OM_091817-Edit_365

Spotted yesterday this magnificent creature.
6th November 2023 6th Nov 23

P. J. Krysko

@krysko
Retired & still living in Keighley, West Yorkshire. If you want to know more just ask.
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
the tones and textures are so good - your focus is superb too! you could tag this into the NDAO20 that is running (non domestic animals outside)
November 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise