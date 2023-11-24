Previous
20231124-OM_092727-Edit_365

Squirrel of the day.
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

P. J. Krysko

@krysko
Retired & still living in Keighley, West Yorkshire. If you want to know more just ask.
56% complete

Olwynne
Lovely capture. So cute
November 24th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
sweet
November 24th, 2023  
