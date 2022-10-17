Previous
Early Morning by ladydoc
36 / 365

Early Morning

The hibiscus does not seem to realize that it is mid-October- it just keeps on blooming. Early morning is the best time to catch fresh dew on plants.
17th October 2022 17th Oct 22

Felicia Blacher-W...

@ladydoc
Hello Everyone- Greetings from Louisiana. I have been interested in photography for as long as I can remember. In fact, I still have my 'Brownie'...
Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
So cheerful
October 17th, 2022  
