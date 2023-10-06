Sign up
Photo 1522
Storm coming in
Temperatures are going to drop into the high 30's overnight with some rain. A week ago, it was 90 degrees.
6th October 2023
6th Oct 23
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
6th October 2023 4:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
clouds
,
storm
Mags
ace
Lots of sky drama. We're supposed to dip into the 40s at night soon and temps only getting into the 70s. I'm looking forward to that.
October 6th, 2023
