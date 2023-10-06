Previous
Storm coming in by larrysphotos
Photo 1522

Storm coming in

Temperatures are going to drop into the high 30's overnight with some rain. A week ago, it was 90 degrees.
6th October 2023 6th Oct 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags ace
Lots of sky drama. We're supposed to dip into the 40s at night soon and temps only getting into the 70s. I'm looking forward to that.
October 6th, 2023  
