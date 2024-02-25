Sign up
Photo 1623
Sky 2 25 24
Having a few days of very nice warm weather. By late Tuesday early Wednesday we are supposed to get snow....again!
25th February 2024
25th Feb 24
Larry Steager
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
3480
photos
36
followers
60
following
1616
1617
1618
1619
1620
1621
1622
1623
1661
1620
1662
1621
1663
1622
1664
1623
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
20th February 2024 5:13pm
Tags
sky
,
trees
,
clouds
Christine Sztukowski
Nice and fluffy
February 25th, 2024
Mags
Beautiful blue sky and clouds.
February 26th, 2024
