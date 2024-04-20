Previous
Mid April cloudscape by larrysphotos
Photo 1678

Mid April cloudscape

Cloud watching never gets old.
20th April 2024 20th Apr 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Beautiful sky and tree tops.
April 21st, 2024  
Nice skyscrape
April 21st, 2024  
