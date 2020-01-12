Previous
Joshi the watchdog, um... watchcat by lastrami_
270 / 365

Joshi the watchdog, um... watchcat

When I go outside with Pollux on a lead, Joshua and Mable often accompany us.
Sometimes Joshi keeps an eye on the long lead and makes me superfluous ;)
12th January 2020 12th Jan 20

Lastrami

@lastrami_
Hello, my name is Kerstin and I live in Germany. It's wonderful to be part of this great community. Your beautiful photos are very inspiring...
