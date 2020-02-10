Sign up
Previous
Next
296 / 365
Picasso
She still spends most of the time in one of the cat beds in the garage. But if she hears Pollux and me walking in the garden, she appears and wants to be cuddled.
10th February 2020
10th Feb 20
0
0
Lastrami
@lastrami_
Hello, my name is Kerstin and I live in Germany. It's wonderful to be part of this great community. Your beautiful photos are very inspiring...
Tags
cat
,
picasso
,
feral
