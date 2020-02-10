Previous
Next
Picasso by lastrami_
296 / 365

Picasso

She still spends most of the time in one of the cat beds in the garage. But if she hears Pollux and me walking in the garden, she appears and wants to be cuddled.
10th February 2020 10th Feb 20

Lastrami

@lastrami_
Hello, my name is Kerstin and I live in Germany. It's wonderful to be part of this great community. Your beautiful photos are very inspiring...
85% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise