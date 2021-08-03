Sign up
Photo 424
fully vaccinated :D
Got my second shot :) I'm so grateful.
A big thank you to everyone who has been vaccinated. Let's defeat the pandemic!
3rd August 2021
3rd Aug 21
Lastrami
@lastrami_
Hello, my name is Kerstin and I live in Germany. It's wonderful to be part of this great community. Your beautiful photos are very inspiring...
Casablanca
ace
Congratulations! I have had two now too. Not a total protection but it helps a lot!
August 11th, 2021
