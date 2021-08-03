Previous
fully vaccinated :D by lastrami_
Photo 424

fully vaccinated :D

Got my second shot :) I'm so grateful.
A big thank you to everyone who has been vaccinated. Let's defeat the pandemic!
3rd August 2021 3rd Aug 21

Lastrami

@lastrami_
Hello, my name is Kerstin and I live in Germany. It's wonderful to be part of this great community. Your beautiful photos are very inspiring...
Casablanca ace
Congratulations! I have had two now too. Not a total protection but it helps a lot!
August 11th, 2021  
