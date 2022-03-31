Launched in 1942, this ship had several uses (minesweeper, fishing boat), then she became more and more decayed.
In 1998, a captain bought and restaurated her within three years. Now she was a sailing ship.
But something went wrong, and the Gotland capsized in a thunderstorm :(
She was raised and restaurated again.
The owner and his family used her as their home, how wonderful :)
Later, she was used for events, as a dive center and even for burials at sea.
She will be sold now and doesn't stay here in Schleswig-Holstein any longer :'(