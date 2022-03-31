Previous
Next
"GOTLAND" by lastrami_
Photo 461

"GOTLAND"

The gaff-rigged schooner "Gotland" in Kappeln.

Launched in 1942, this ship had several uses (minesweeper, fishing boat), then she became more and more decayed.
In 1998, a captain bought and restaurated her within three years. Now she was a sailing ship.
But something went wrong, and the Gotland capsized in a thunderstorm :(
She was raised and restaurated again.
The owner and his family used her as their home, how wonderful :)
Later, she was used for events, as a dive center and even for burials at sea.
She will be sold now and doesn't stay here in Schleswig-Holstein any longer :'(
31st March 2022 31st Mar 22

Lastrami

@lastrami_
Hello, my name is Kerstin and I live in Germany. It's wonderful to be part of this great community. Your beautiful photos are very inspiring...
126% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise