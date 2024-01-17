Previous
Giants causeway by lauralou83
Giants causeway

A day trip to Northern Ireland to visit the giants causeway. Our first extreme day trip of the year. Made more extreme by the snow. But we had the place to ourselves and it was worth the stressful trip
