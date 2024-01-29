Previous
Bridges
23 / 365

Bridges

Different entrance into the abbey gardens.
Such a dull day
29th January 2024

Laura B-K

@lauralou83
Documenting my life one picture at a time Complete amateur at photography, but keen to learn
