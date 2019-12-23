Previous
Next
Boo's stocking is hung by the fireside with care..... by lellie
Photo 3121

Boo's stocking is hung by the fireside with care.....

And it appears that Santa has already been.
23rd December 2019 23rd Dec 19

Lesley

ace
@lellie
I am a retired Pharmacy Technician married 46 years with two sons and four grandchildren. I live with my husband close to the sea...
855% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise