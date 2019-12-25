Previous
Next
Family at Christmas by lellie
Photo 3123

Family at Christmas

25th December 2019 25th Dec 19

Lesley

ace
@lellie
I am a retired Pharmacy Technician married 46 years with two sons and four grandchildren. I live with my husband close to the sea...
855% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Minus my eldest grandson who took the picture
December 25th, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise