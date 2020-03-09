Previous
Next
The world gone mad by lellie
Photo 3195

The world gone mad

Waitrose yeasterday. They had everything e,she, just no toilet rolls.
9th March 2020 9th Mar 20

Lesley

ace
@lellie
I am a retired Pharmacy Technician married 46 years with two sons and four grandchildren. I live with my husband close to the sea...
875% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sharon Lee ace
yep, if you are not there when it comes in you miss out and if you are there be very careful of the stampede.
March 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise