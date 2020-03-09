Sign up
Photo 3195
The world gone mad
Waitrose yeasterday. They had everything e,she, just no toilet rolls.
9th March 2020
9th Mar 20
Lesley
ace
@lellie
I am a retired Pharmacy Technician married 46 years with two sons and four grandchildren. I live with my husband close to the sea...
Sharon Lee
ace
yep, if you are not there when it comes in you miss out and if you are there be very careful of the stampede.
March 10th, 2020
