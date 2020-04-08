Previous
Walking in isolation by lellie
Photo 3229

Walking in isolation

We have miles of footpaths around here. So lucky.
This goes down to the River Deben at Falkenham
8th April 2020 8th Apr 20

Lesley

xbm
Looks good Lesley. We are lucky having a good choice of local walks too.
April 10th, 2020  
Lesley ace
@g3xbm Getting out in the countryside makes you feel so much better doesn’t it
April 10th, 2020  
