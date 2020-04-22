Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3243
Dinner’s ready !
Grilled salmon with miso glazed potatoes and pak choi
22nd April 2020
22nd Apr 20
0
0
Lesley
ace
@lellie
I am a retired Pharmacy Technician married 46 years with two sons and four grandchildren. I live with my husband close to the sea...
3800
photos
42
followers
49
following
889% complete
View this month »
3239
3240
3241
3242
3243
3244
3245
3246
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX720 HS
Taken
22nd April 2020 6:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
