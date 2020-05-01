Previous
Next
Nature taking over by lellie
Photo 3248

Nature taking over

On the Ferry Golf course today. Three egrets and this curlew. It,s getting to be as good as Minsmere !
1st May 2020 1st May 20

Lesley

ace
@lellie
I am a retired Pharmacy Technician married 46 years with two sons and four grandchildren. I live with my husband close to the sea...
889% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise