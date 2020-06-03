Previous
Next
Local food by lellie
Photo 3285

Local food

Salmon from the ferry poached in a little wine from our local independent wine shop. Freshly dug potatatoes and asparagus from just down the road.
3rd June 2020 3rd Jun 20

Lesley

ace
@lellie
I am a retired Pharmacy Technician married 46 years with two sons and four grandchildren. I live with my husband close to the sea...
900% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise