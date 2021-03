Time to say goodbye

A much loved member of our community died recently and the village turned out as his funeral cortege passed.

For 19 years he was the head master of our village school. He was there when my boys were at school. He knew every childs name and they loved him. When the cortege reached the school it paused and the headmistress came out and rang the school hanbell. It was very moving

RIP Reg Dixon, your pupils will never forget you.