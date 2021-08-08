Previous
Next
Village bench by lellie
Photo 3773

Village bench

In Burgh next to the telephone box library
8th August 2021 8th Aug 21

Lesley

ace
@lellie
I am a retired Pharmacy Technician married 46 years with two sons and four grandchildren. I live with my husband close to the sea...
1035% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise