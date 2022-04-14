Sign up
Photo 4019
Taken by surprise
I was photographing over the fields to the river when this cat pops up. He was crouching by the ditch hunting something and he really didn't want to see me !
14th April 2022
14th Apr 22
1
0
Lesley
ace
@lellie
I am a retired Pharmacy Technician married 49 years with two sons and four grandchildren. I live with my husband close to the sea...
4577
photos
40
followers
51
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX610 HS
Taken
14th April 2022 10:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Pam
ace
He is a beauty! I love his eyes! They are the same color as the grass.
April 14th, 2022
