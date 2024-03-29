Previous
New Lens Day! by leopuv
18 / 365

New Lens Day!

First few shots from the 35mm f/1.8
I need to get used to the reduced depth of field... Having some focus issues (lack of practice)
29th March 2024 29th Mar 24

Leo Puvilland

@leopuv
