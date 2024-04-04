Previous
Breaks Through the Sky by leopuv
24 / 365

Breaks Through the Sky

Saw this while driving and thought it was cool to have the light break through the clouds and leave trails
4th April 2024 4th Apr 24

Leo Puvilland

@leopuv
