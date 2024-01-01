January 1st sunny and wet by lexy_wat
1 / 365

January 1st sunny and wet

After a lot of rain in Belgium, a little ray of sunshine to start this new year...

Happy new year everyone !
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Lexy

@lexy_wat
