Head in the clouds by lily
Photo 2410

Head in the clouds

We loved seeing this cloud roll in, and completely engulf us, and the roll on off again so we could once again enjoy the view. The kids thought it was awesome to be inside a cloud!

20th August 2023 20th Aug 23

Laerke Thorndal

@lily
Hi, my name is Lærke but when I’m not in Denmark I always go by Lily (Lilith being my middle name). I am born and...
