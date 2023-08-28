Previous
We met a friendly cow by lily
We met a friendly cow

This is what stops along the road can look like in Norway :D Amazing views that you can barely see because of the weather, and a friendly cow thrown in for good measure
Laerke Thorndal

@lily
Hi, my name is Lærke but when I’m not in Denmark I always go by Lily (Lilith being my middle name). I am born and...
