Photo 2428
Setting up camp
For the last bit of our Norway trip we were down south, camping right by the ocean. And surprisingly the weather was so good that we could go swimming every day!
8th September 2023
8th Sep 23
Laerke Thorndal
@lily
Hi, my name is Lærke but when I’m not in Denmark I always go by Lily (Lilith being my middle name). I am born and...
2455
photos
1
followers
4
following
672% complete
2448
2449
2450
2451
2452
2453
2454
2455
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
2nd September 2023 2:21pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
