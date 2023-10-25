Previous
We do love a good bougainvillea by lily
Photo 2453

We do love a good bougainvillea

In our garden here on Gozo we have like 5 different kinds of bougainvillea - I love it!
25th October 2023 25th Oct 23

Laerke Thorndal

@lily
Hi, my name is Lærke but when I’m not in Denmark I always go by Lily (Lilith being my middle name). I am born and...
