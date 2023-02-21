Previous
Timber by linnypinny
42 / 365

Timber

Our HOA decided to cut down all the trees on the hill behind my condo. I managed to get a photo of some of them before they completed the task. I'll miss them!
Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
JackieR ace
What wildlife will be affected??
February 21st, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
I am sure that it changes the feel and the light of your condo.
February 21st, 2023  
