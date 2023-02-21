Sign up
42 / 365
Timber
Our HOA decided to cut down all the trees on the hill behind my condo. I managed to get a photo of some of them before they completed the task. I'll miss them!
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3605
photos
187
followers
240
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
14th March 2022 3:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
linnypinny-bw
,
for2023
,
feb23words
JackieR
ace
What wildlife will be affected??
February 21st, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
I am sure that it changes the feel and the light of your condo.
February 21st, 2023
