Duck Crossing by linnypinny
44 / 365

Duck Crossing

Did an edit on this one from a few years ago...thanks for dropping by.
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Lou Ann ace
Great shadow!
February 23rd, 2023  
Mags ace
Love the silhouette and shadow!
February 23rd, 2023  
katy ace
Terrific contrasts in this one light, helps to accent his silhouette and create that fabulous shadow
February 23rd, 2023  
