44 / 365
Duck Crossing
Did an edit on this one from a few years ago...thanks for dropping by.
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Tags
street
,
linnypinny-bw
,
for2023
,
feb23words
Lou Ann
ace
Great shadow!
February 23rd, 2023
Mags
ace
Love the silhouette and shadow!
February 23rd, 2023
katy
ace
Terrific contrasts in this one light, helps to accent his silhouette and create that fabulous shadow
February 23rd, 2023
