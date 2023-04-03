Sign up
83 / 365
Another Stranger, Another Tat
At the flea market, 2015. Thanks for stopping by.
3rd April 2023
3rd Apr 23
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3646
photos
189
followers
241
following
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
83
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
25th April 2015 12:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
linnypinny-stranger
katy
ace
IT must have been a hot day! Terrific portrait
April 3rd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice capture
April 3rd, 2023
