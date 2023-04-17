Previous
Veronica by linnypinny
97 / 365

Veronica

The best friend of my best friend's daughter, I met this lovely young woman at a wedding shower and was immediately smitten. I've talked with her in person only a couple of times, but follow her and her husband on social media.
17th April 2023 17th Apr 23

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Peter Dulis ace
nice
April 17th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Lovely personal portrait. Great shot.
April 17th, 2023  
Agnes ace
Beautiful portrait
April 17th, 2023  
