97 / 365
Veronica
The best friend of my best friend's daughter, I met this lovely young woman at a wedding shower and was immediately smitten. I've talked with her in person only a couple of times, but follow her and her husband on social media.
17th April 2023
17th Apr 23
3
0
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
15th March 2014 3:54pm
Tags
linnypinny-friend
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
April 17th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Lovely personal portrait. Great shot.
April 17th, 2023
Agnes
ace
Beautiful portrait
April 17th, 2023
