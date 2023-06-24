Previous
The Lost Path by linnypinny
The Lost Path

Taken years ago at my office campus - I walked along the path many times with my camera...I don't miss working, but I miss my co-workers and our lovely building...at the time, I never dreamed that one day everyone would work from home...
24th June 2023 24th Jun 23

Walks @ 7 ace
Looks like a great place to let your work worries dissipate.
June 25th, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful black and white woodsy scene.
June 25th, 2023  
