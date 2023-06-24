Sign up
Previous
161 / 365
The Lost Path
Taken years ago at my office campus - I walked along the path many times with my camera...I don't miss working, but I miss my co-workers and our lovely building...at the time, I never dreamed that one day everyone would work from home...
24th June 2023
24th Jun 23
2
1
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Tags
linnypinny-bw
,
30-days-wild23
Walks @ 7
ace
Looks like a great place to let your work worries dissipate.
June 25th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful black and white woodsy scene.
June 25th, 2023
