362 / 365
Lake View
Benches at the lake (but still a bit too cold to take a seat)
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Mags
ace
Super textures and tones!
February 2nd, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
Nice!!!
February 2nd, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice that the benches are bathed in sunlight.
February 2nd, 2024
