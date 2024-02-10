Sign up
Photo 370
More Roofs
For this month's Flash of Red...Happy weekend, everyone.
10th February 2024
10th Feb 24
3
0
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3933
photos
172
followers
231
following
8
3
365 in 2023
Tags
linnypinny-bw
,
for2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous shapes and angles.
February 10th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Well captured and I like your composition and the shapes.
February 10th, 2024
Mags
ace
Nice angles and contrast!
February 10th, 2024
