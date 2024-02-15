Sign up
Previous
Photo 375
Acrophobia
So the roofers started work on most of the condos in my subdivision, even though their was snow on the roofs! I made the mistake of staying home...unbelievably loud...glad it's over!
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
0
0
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3938
photos
172
followers
231
following
102% complete
View this month »
368
369
370
371
372
373
374
375
Views
3
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
13th February 2024 9:10am
Exif
View Info
Tags
roof
,
linnypinny-bw
,
for2024
